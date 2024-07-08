Manohar Lal Reviews Arunachal Pradesh's Power Sector, Emphasizes Hydropower Reforms

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, chaired a review meeting of the Power Sector of Arunachal Pradesh today in Itanagar. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein, Secretary (Power) Shri Pankaj Agarwal, and Chief Secretary Shri Dharmendra.

In his address, Shri Manohar Lal highlighted the Central Government's continuous efforts for the progress of the North-Eastern region. He noted that Arunachal Pradesh holds about 38% (approximately 50 GW) of India’s total hydropower potential, the highest among all states. He emphasized the need for Compensatory Afforestation Land to facilitate early development of hydropower projects, suggesting that land for this purpose could be explored in other states as well.

The Minister stressed the importance of simplifying the process for sanctioning new connections and making electricity bills more consumer-friendly. He proposed options for consumers to self-read meters bi-monthly and generate bills through a mobile app. He also underscored the significance of quality power supply in fostering industrial growth and employment opportunities in the state.

Regarding power distribution, Shri Manohar Lal urged the expeditious implementation of works sanctioned under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and recommended measures to improve the financial viability and operational efficiency of the Power Department. He called for improving the consumer service rating from ‘C’ to at least ‘B’ within the year and sought the State's cooperation in achieving ambitious goals for the power sector.

Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu thanked the Union Minister for choosing Arunachal Pradesh for his first state visit since the formation of the new government. He assured the implementation of necessary measures and policies to ensure the growth of the power sector and highlighted the progress in infrastructure development over recent years.

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein expressed full support for Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) involved in hydro projects in the state. He emphasized the importance of joint efforts to complete 13 hydroelectric projects (HEPs) within stipulated timelines, which could contribute about Rs. 10,000 crore annually to the state’s revenue and raise per capita income. He also called for measures to expedite the completion of the prestigious 2000 MW Subansiri Lower and 2800 MW Dibang Multipurpose projects.

The meeting included detailed discussions on the overall scenario of the power sector in Arunachal Pradesh, with a focus on hydropower generation, power transmission, and distribution. Power sector reforms, consumer ease of living, and resource adequacy plans to meet future demand were also deliberated.

In his welcome address, Secretary (Power) Shri Pankaj Agarwal highlighted the state's rich hydropower potential and its crucial role in meeting the growing demand for clean energy. The “Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission & Distribution in Arunachal Pradesh,” being implemented by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, was discussed. Key concerns such as Right of Way (RoW) in Reserve Forest areas, operation and maintenance of completed elements, and issues related to downstream connectivity were addressed.

The State Government was urged to expedite the implementation of works under RDSS to improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply. The importance of smart metering for energy accounting and consumer empowerment was highlighted, with a commitment to complete feeder metering by December 2024.

Secretary (Power) emphasized the need to address growing energy demand with a consumer-centric strategy to ensure reliable and affordable power.