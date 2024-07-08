Supreme Court Issues New Guidelines for Disability Portrayal in Media
The Supreme Court has established guidelines to ensure accurate portrayal of persons with disabilities in visual media, urging creators to avoid language that individualizes impairments and to reflect the lived experiences of disabled individuals, thus aiming to dispel stereotypes and promote inclusivity.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Monday set forth guidelines for the portrayal of persons with disabilities (PWD) in visual media. The Court emphasized the need to avoid language that isolates impairments and fails to recognize disabling social barriers. Petitioner Nipun Malhotra lauded the new regulations for effectively overseeing how movies depict disabilities.
Malhotra highlighted his concerns about the negative representation in the film 'Aankh Micholi', which led him to approach the apex court. He expressed that movies reinforcing stereotypes about disabilities are humiliating. Malhotra extended his gratitude to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for the significant guidelines put in place.
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justice JB Pardiwala, noted that while some language might be permissible if it fits the film's overall message, harmful stereotypes and marginalizing portrayals must be scrutinized. The guidelines stress the importance of reflecting the real and diverse experiences of persons with disabilities, helping to break down societal barriers.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Voice of Baceprot: Metal Queens Breaking Stereotypes at Glastonbury
Margot Robbie finds selling gin brand "easier than movies"
Rahul Gandhi and Opposition Emphasize Inclusivity in Lok Sabha Under Speaker Om Birla
Aksho Pathak: Redefining Beauty Standards with Inclusivity and Authenticity
Ramaphosa Forms Diverse Cabinet, Balancing Unity and Inclusivity