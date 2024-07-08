Bar Council of India Calls for Comprehensive Insurance Scheme for Advocates

The Bar Council of India Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, has penned a letter to the Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, to address issues relating to the welfare and security of the nation's legal fraternity.

The letter underscores that advocates are the cornerstone of our democratic system, tasked with upholding the Constitution and protecting fundamental rights for all citizens. Despite their indispensable role, many operate under precarious conditions, lacking essential protections against health and life risks. The recent pandemic highlighted these vulnerabilities, underscoring the urgent need for a comprehensive health, medical, and life insurance scheme for advocates and their dependents.

The Bar Council of India has long advocated for a Health, Medical, and Life Insurance scheme for the legal community. Positive steps have been taken by the Ministry of Law, which is now collecting data from the Bar Council. The financial aspects must be addressed to ensure that advocates and their families have necessary health and life coverage, providing financial security and enabling them to perform their duties without anxiety over health-related issues.

Chairman Mishra also emphasized the urgent need for the swift implementation of the Advocates Protection and Compensation Bill/Act, which seeks to provide essential protections against threats and physical harm. This legislation, alongside a comprehensive insurance scheme, would significantly enhance the morale and security of the legal fraternity, acknowledging their sacrifices and dedication.

The Bar Council of India is optimistic that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Minister Meghwal, the Ministry of Law and Justice will take decisive steps to support advocates. The Council remains ready for further dialogue and assistance in this endeavor.

