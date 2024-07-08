Left Menu

Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Victim's Husband Questions Delayed Arrest Amid Political Influence

Pradeep Nakhwa, husband of the deceased Kaveri Nakhwa, queries the arrest delay of Mihir Shah following a hit-and-run incident in Worli, Mumbai. Alleging political influence, Nakhwa claims Shah dragged his wife over a kilometer. Authorities cite politics as a reason for the slow arrest proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:45 IST
Husband of deceased Pradeep Nakhwa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic hit-and-run incident in Mumbai's Worli area, Pradeep Nakhwa, the husband of the deceased Kaveri Nakhwa, expressed concerns over the delayed arrest of the accused Mihir Shah. Nakhwa claimed Shah, allegedly the son of a political leader, dragged his wife from Ceejay House to Sea Link Road.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Nakhwa described the harrowing event. 'We were returning home slowly on our scooter when a speeding car hit us,' he said. 'My wife was dragged along the road, and the driver fled without stopping.'

The Mumbai Police confirmed the incident and revealed the accused's father, Rajesh Shah, had been instructing his son during the incident. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that justice would be served, regardless of the accused's political connections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

