Raigad and Navi Mumbai Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rain Warning

In response to a heavy rain warning, authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in Raigad on Tuesday. The Raigad collector's office emphasized the importance of student safety in this decision, prompted by a red alert issued for the district.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Education Department echoed the precaution, announcing a holiday for all schools under its jurisdiction. Both government and private institutions will remain closed on Tuesday due to the severe weather warning.

Dr. Kailas Shinde, Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, confirmed the closure. 'A heavy rain warning has been received for July 9. For the safety of children, all schools in the Navi Mumbai area should be closed on Tuesday, July 9, 2024,' Shinde stated in a letter, urging strict compliance.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has issued red alerts for several districts including Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The warnings extend to Pune and Satara. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall in multiple areas of Maharashtra until July 12.

On Tuesday, July 9, an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, underscoring the likelihood of heavy rainfall on this day.

