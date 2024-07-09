China's Stock Market Holds Steady Amid Awaited Stimulus Measures
China's stock market remained steady on Tuesday with low trading turnover ahead of the 'Third Plenum' meeting, which is expected to announce new stimulus measures. Hong Kong shares declined, mainly due to losses in property companies, and sentiment across the market was subdued.
Updated: 09-07-2024 10:36 IST
- China
China stocks remained steady on Tuesday, with market sentiment subdued ahead of the anticipated 'Third Plenum' meeting. Analysts expect some stimulus measures to be unveiled at the conference.
Meanwhile, trading turnover has dipped, mutual fund issuance has slowed, and there have been some northbound outflows. Hong Kong shares faced declines, predominantly due to losses in property companies.
At midday, the Shanghai Composite index saw a minor dip of 0.01% while other key indices also experienced minor changes. The yuan slightly weakened against the U.S. dollar, quoted at 7.2726.
