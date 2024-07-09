Raj N. Honoured with 'Fintech Leader of the Year' Award at BW Festival

Raj N., Founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Fintech Leader of the Year' award at the BW Festival of Fintech Conclave & Awards 2024. This accolade recognizes his exceptional leadership and innovative strategies that have significantly impacted the fintech industry.

Known for his vision and dedication to continuous innovation, Raj's strategy emphasizes creativity, experimentation, and learning within the organization. This approach has driven sustainable growth and the development of new ideas and solutions. 'Continuous innovation and improvement are crucial for staying ahead of the curve and achieving sustainable growth,' said Raj N.

A key aspect of his leadership is fostering collaboration across different business functions. By working closely with cross-functional teams in technology, marketing, finance, and legal, Raj has streamlined processes and accelerated the time-to-market for new fintech products and services. 'Strategy is a dynamic process that evolves to meet new challenges and opportunities,' he added.

Under his leadership, Zaggle has implemented several key initiatives, such as the introduction of new product lines and strategic partnerships, resulting in impressive growth. One example is the Zaggle Zoyer product line, which led to a 32% increase in overall revenue. The company has also formed partnerships with industry leaders like RazorpayX, leading to a 25% increase in market penetration and a 20% revenue growth from partnership initiatives.

Zaggle, listed on both BSE and NSE in September 2023, has shown remarkable performance with 17 consecutive profitable quarters. In Q4 FY24, the company's net profit surged 1.5 times to Rs. 19 crore, and it signed over 650 partnerships in the last year.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)