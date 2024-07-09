Left Menu

India Eyes Stronger Energy Ties with Russia Amid Push for $100 Billion Trade

India seeks to solidify its energy relationship with Russia, aiming for deals with Rosneft and other leading oil firms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin target boosting bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, focusing on cooperation in nuclear energy, oil refining, and technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:16 IST
India Eyes Stronger Energy Ties with Russia Amid Push for $100 Billion Trade
Vinay Mohan Kwatra

India is looking to strengthen its energy ties with Russia and might pursue agreements with Rosneft and other top Russian oil companies, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday. The move is part of a broader strategy to enhance bilateral trade, which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have set to increase to $100 billion by 2030 from the current $65 billion. Kwatra made these remarks during a news conference after the leaders met in Moscow.

During their talks, Modi and Putin emphasized the importance of collaboration in the energy sector. Kwatra highlighted that this cooperation includes potential government-to-government partnerships with Rosneft and other energy entities.

India has become the largest buyer of discounted Russian seaborne oil as Western nations avoid Russian oil due to sanctions linked to the February 2022 Ukraine invasion. Russia is now India's primary oil supplier, catering to one of the world's biggest oil importers and consumers. Following the leaders' meeting, a joint statement outlined nine key cooperation areas to reach the $100-billion trade goal. India aims to increase its exports to balance its trade deficit with Russia. The two countries are also working towards a Free Trade Agreement between the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union and India.

Energy cooperation will cover nuclear energy, oil refining and petrochemicals, energy infrastructure, and technology partnerships. Russian firms, including Rosneft, hold significant stakes in India's Nayara Energy, while Indian companies have shares in Russian oil projects. ONGC Videsh is currently seeking approval to keep its 20% stake in the Sakhalin 1 project. Additionally, India is a major importer of Russian fertilizers and aims to strengthen these ties for agricultural security. Modi and Putin also agreed to establish a bilateral settlement system using national currencies, enhancing economic cooperation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024