Finance Commission Expands Ambit with Expert Advisory Council

The Sixteenth Finance Commission, led by Arvind Panagariya, announced the formation of a five-member Advisory Council on Tuesday to expand its scope of work.

This new panel, chaired by Poonam Gupta, Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), includes members DK Srivastava, Neelkanth Mishra, Pranjul Bhandari, and Rahul Bajoria.

The council aims to incorporate best national and international practices in fiscal devolution, enhance the commission's recommendations, and oversee research studies to improve understanding within its mandate.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)