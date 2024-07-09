Nepal to Export Hydroelectricity to Bangladesh: A New Era of Regional Energy Trade

Nepal is on the verge of exporting 40 MW of hydroelectricity to Bangladesh within a month, a historic move that will see the Himalayan nation selling power beyond India for the first time.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has formally reached out to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to commence the signing of a power trade agreement.

NEA's managing director, Kulman Ghising, confirmed that preparations are in place to start exporting electricity to Bangladesh this monsoon season. The deal, approved by the Bangladesh cabinet, includes the utilization of India's transmission infrastructure at Muzaffarpur.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)