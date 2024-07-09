Left Menu

Nepal to Export Hydroelectricity to Bangladesh: A New Era of Regional Energy Trade

Nepal is set to export 40 MW of hydroelectricity to Bangladesh within a month, marking the first time it will sell power to a third country besides India. The Bangladesh Power Development Board has sent a letter to the Nepal Electricity Authority to initiate the process of signing a power trade agreement.

Nepal is on the verge of exporting 40 MW of hydroelectricity to Bangladesh within a month, a historic move that will see the Himalayan nation selling power beyond India for the first time.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has formally reached out to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to commence the signing of a power trade agreement.

NEA's managing director, Kulman Ghising, confirmed that preparations are in place to start exporting electricity to Bangladesh this monsoon season. The deal, approved by the Bangladesh cabinet, includes the utilization of India's transmission infrastructure at Muzaffarpur.

