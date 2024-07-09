Chandra Sekhar Ghosh Steps Down as Bandhan Bank's CEO, Reflects on Legacy and Future

Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, the Managing Director and CEO of Bandhan Bank, has announced his retirement from the post, expressing his gratitude to account holders for their support over the past nine years.

In a letter addressed to the lender's customers, Ghosh acknowledged their pivotal role in the growth and success of Bandhan Bank, which has swiftly emerged as one of India's largest financial institutions.

''Bandhan Bank is because of you and for you. You are our North Star,'' wrote Ghosh, emphasizing the customers' central role in the bank's journey. He credited their trust and advocacy as key drivers behind the bank's rapid expansion.

Ghosh expressed confidence in the bank's future, noting that the dedicated workforce of over 76,000 employees and experienced leadership team will continue to align with Bandhan's core values. He assured customers that Bandhan Bank, founded on their faith and trust, will continue to thrive under capable leadership.

As Ghosh steps into a new executive role, overseeing Bandhan's insurance and mutual fund ventures, he thanked customers for the honour of serving them, reflecting on the profound impact they've had on his career and the bank's success.

