Tragic Collision on Lucknow-Agra Expressway: 18 Dead, 19 Injured

Eighteen people were killed and more than 19 injured when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, early Wednesday morning.

According to Unnao District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi, the accident occurred at around 5:15 am when the bus, traveling from Motihari, Bihar, to Delhi, rammed into the milk tanker. Rathi speculated that overspeeding may have been a factor. 'The injured are receiving treatment,' he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the site, stating that the injured have been hospitalized and are being moved to higher-level care facilities. 'All nearby hospitals are on alert, and trauma centers are prepared,' he said. Most of the injured passengers are from Bihar, and local officials are in communication with the Bihar government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed immediate relief efforts. 'The loss of life in this road accident is extremely sad and heart-wrenching,' he said on social media platform X. Adityanath urged officials to expedite rescue operations and ensure adequate medical treatment for the injured.

The collision took place near Gadha Village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area. Police, led by Circle Officer Arvind Chaurasia, swiftly initiated rescue operations upon receiving the call. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)