Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: Energy Facility Attacked

Russian drones attacked an energy facility in Ukraine's Rivne region, causing temporary power outages. The fire was contained, and no casualties were reported. The incident was confirmed by Ukrenergo and the Rivne regional governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:47 IST
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: Energy Facility Attacked
  • Ukraine

Russian-launched drones assaulted an energy facility in Ukraine's Rivne region, as confirmed by national grid operator Ukrenergo on Wednesday.

The fire at the site was promptly localized, with no casualties reported, stated Rivne regional governor Oleksandr Koval.

The attack resulted in temporary power outages for consumers in the area, Ukrenergo noted.

