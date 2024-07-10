Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Lucknow-Agra Expressway Claims 18 Lives

A double-decker bus collided with a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, resulting in 18 deaths and 19 injuries. The accident occurred at dawn, and immediate medical and relief measures were undertaken. PM Modi and CM Adityanath announced relief for the victims' families.

In a devastating road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 18 passengers lost their lives and 19 others were injured when a double-decker bus collided with a milk container early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:15 am, involving a bus that was en route to Delhi, carrying 57 passengers.

Unnao District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi confirmed, 'About 57 passengers were onboard the private bus headed to Delhi. Tragically, 18 people died and 19 others sustained injuries after the collision at 5:15 am.' Six of the injured were referred to a trauma center, while the rest received treatment at the district hospital. Rathi also mentioned that 20 passengers were unharmed and were being sent to Delhi.

Unnao SP Siddharth Shankar Meena corroborated the casualty figures, adding that five injured individuals were sent to Lucknow for further treatment. 'The injured are receiving care at the district hospital, and five have been referred to Lucknow,' he stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the families of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences and ensured that the injured received prompt medical attention. He expressed his grief over the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured via social media.

The ill-fated bus, on its way from Motihari, Bihar to Delhi, crashed into the milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under the jurisdiction of the Behtamujawar Police Station, near Gadha Village in Unnao district.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

