Tragic Road Accident in Unnao Claims 18 Lives; Prime Minister Announces Ex-Gratia

A fatal road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, left 18 dead and 30 injured when a double-decker bus hit a milk container. Five critically injured individuals were sent to Lucknow for treatment. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath have announced financial aid and extended condolences to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:02 IST
Injured passengers at the Unnao Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A devastating road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, claimed 18 lives and injured over 30 people early Wednesday morning. The tragedy occurred when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk container at around 5:15 a.m.

Police officials from the Behta Mujawar police station swiftly arrived at the scene to rescue the injured, who were initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Bangarmau. Following preliminary treatment, five critical cases were referred to Lucknow for advanced care, while the rest were transferred to the District Hospital in Unnao.

In response to the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each deceased's next of kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences and ensured that the injured would receive proper medical attention. He urged the district administration to expedite relief efforts and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

