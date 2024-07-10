Left Menu

Union Minister Suresh Gopi Foresees New Era for Spiritual and Adventure Tourism

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has indicated a fresh approach to spiritual and adventure tourism following a review meeting with Tripura tourism officials, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of promoting Kerala as a key tourism hub. Current projects await enhanced funding for further development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:54 IST
Union Minister Suresh Gopi Foresees New Era for Spiritual and Adventure Tourism
Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Tourism, Suresh Gopi, announced an imminent transformation in spiritual and adventure tourism. This statement followed a review meeting with officials from the Tripura tourism department.

Gopi highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in interviews with two Malayalam channels, emphasized Kerala as a pivotal element in India's tourism landscape. Gopi inferred that the Prime Minister's remarks indicate the potential nationwide application of Kerala's tourism model, aiming for better overall results.

Regarding ongoing projects, Gopi noted the need for increased allocations and assured that he would advocate for these in the cabinet. Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury added that the meeting included comprehensive discussions involving senior officials on the ongoing tourism projects.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024