Union Minister Suresh Gopi Foresees New Era for Spiritual and Adventure Tourism

Union Minister of State for Tourism, Suresh Gopi, announced an imminent transformation in spiritual and adventure tourism. This statement followed a review meeting with officials from the Tripura tourism department.

Gopi highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in interviews with two Malayalam channels, emphasized Kerala as a pivotal element in India's tourism landscape. Gopi inferred that the Prime Minister's remarks indicate the potential nationwide application of Kerala's tourism model, aiming for better overall results.

Regarding ongoing projects, Gopi noted the need for increased allocations and assured that he would advocate for these in the cabinet. Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury added that the meeting included comprehensive discussions involving senior officials on the ongoing tourism projects.

