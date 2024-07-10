Supporting Climate-Resilient Agriculture: The Success of Agri-Tech Startups

India CSR, in collaboration with Social Alpha, has backed seven pioneering Agri-tech startups aimed at tackling challenges in agriculture and improving livelihoods. These startups are empowering small and marginal farmers with technologies for soil testing, water and crop management, making them climate-resilient.

Since its inception in 2021, the accelerator program has supported 12 startups, benefiting over 40,000 farmers and generating over 1,000 jobs. The startups receive comprehensive support including funding, market assistance, and technological refinement.

Notable startups in the cohort include Animeta Agritech, Capsber Global Agro, Dharaksha Ecosolutions, Mivipro Products, Niyo Farm Tech, Proximal Soilsens, and Urdhavam Environmental Technologies. The program exemplifies how innovation and technology can revolutionize farming practices, making them more sustainable and profitable.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)