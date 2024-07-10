Left Menu

Supporting Climate-Resilient Agriculture: The Success of Agri-Tech Startups

India CSR, powered by Social Alpha, supports seven Agri-tech start-ups that are addressing challenges in agriculture and allied livelihoods. These start-ups offer innovative solutions such as soil testing and crop management, enhancing climate resilience for small farmers. The program, launched in 2021, has so far benefited over 40,000 farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:01 IST
Supporting Climate-Resilient Agriculture: The Success of Agri-Tech Startups
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

India CSR, in collaboration with Social Alpha, has backed seven pioneering Agri-tech startups aimed at tackling challenges in agriculture and improving livelihoods. These startups are empowering small and marginal farmers with technologies for soil testing, water and crop management, making them climate-resilient.

Since its inception in 2021, the accelerator program has supported 12 startups, benefiting over 40,000 farmers and generating over 1,000 jobs. The startups receive comprehensive support including funding, market assistance, and technological refinement.

Notable startups in the cohort include Animeta Agritech, Capsber Global Agro, Dharaksha Ecosolutions, Mivipro Products, Niyo Farm Tech, Proximal Soilsens, and Urdhavam Environmental Technologies. The program exemplifies how innovation and technology can revolutionize farming practices, making them more sustainable and profitable.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024