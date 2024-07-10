Left Menu

GE Power India Secures Rs 76.67 Million Order from Mangalore Refinery

GE Power India Ltd has received an order worth Rs 76.67 million from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals for main turbine spares. The order, excluding GST, must be executed within 18 months. GE Power India operates in engineering, procurement, manufacturing, and servicing of power plants, with centers in Noida, Kolkata, and Durgapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:00 IST
GE Power India Secures Rs 76.67 Million Order from Mangalore Refinery
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

GE Power India Ltd (GPIL) on Wednesday announced a significant order from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, valued at Rs 76.67 million excluding GST. The order pertains to the supply of main turbine spares and is to be executed within an 18-month timeframe.

GPIL specializes in engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, and the servicing of power plants and equipment. The company operates engineering centers in Noida and Kolkata, along with a dedicated manufacturing unit for boilers in Durgapur, West Bengal.

This new order from Mangalore Refinery further strengthens GPIL's foothold in the power sector, underlining its established expertise and operational capacity.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024