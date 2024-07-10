GE Power India Secures Rs 76.67 Million Order from Mangalore Refinery
GE Power India Ltd has received an order worth Rs 76.67 million from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals for main turbine spares. The order, excluding GST, must be executed within 18 months. GE Power India operates in engineering, procurement, manufacturing, and servicing of power plants, with centers in Noida, Kolkata, and Durgapur.
- Country:
- India
GE Power India Ltd (GPIL) on Wednesday announced a significant order from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, valued at Rs 76.67 million excluding GST. The order pertains to the supply of main turbine spares and is to be executed within an 18-month timeframe.
GPIL specializes in engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, and the servicing of power plants and equipment. The company operates engineering centers in Noida and Kolkata, along with a dedicated manufacturing unit for boilers in Durgapur, West Bengal.
This new order from Mangalore Refinery further strengthens GPIL's foothold in the power sector, underlining its established expertise and operational capacity.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Commands Kolkata Cleanup: Police Begin Footpath Eviction Drive
Britannia Ensures Commitment Amidst Kolkata Plant Chaos
UP Govt Greenlights Noida Metro's Aqua Line Extension
Greater Noida IT Company Faces Legal Action After Tragic Worker Deaths
CISF Security Boost for Noida’s Mega Airport Project