GE Power India Secures Rs 76.67 Million Order from Mangalore Refinery

GE Power India Ltd (GPIL) on Wednesday announced a significant order from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, valued at Rs 76.67 million excluding GST. The order pertains to the supply of main turbine spares and is to be executed within an 18-month timeframe.

GPIL specializes in engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, and the servicing of power plants and equipment. The company operates engineering centers in Noida and Kolkata, along with a dedicated manufacturing unit for boilers in Durgapur, West Bengal.

This new order from Mangalore Refinery further strengthens GPIL's foothold in the power sector, underlining its established expertise and operational capacity.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)