Rajasthan's Ambitious FY25 Budget Unveiled

Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday proposed Rs 27,000 crore for the health sector and Rs 15,000 crore to provide tap water to 25 lakh rural houses in the state Budget for FY25.

Presenting the full budget for the fiscal, she said four lakh vacancies will be filled in the next five years and a policy for youths will be framed.

Moreover, the budget proposed electricity connection to 2 lakh households, Rs 100 crore for corridor at Khatu Shyam temple, and formation of Rajasthan Tourism Development Board.

She said that for the first time, nine greenfield expressways will be built in the state and free tablets with internet will be provided to meritorious school students.

Amid uproar created by the Opposition, Diya Kumari, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-led state, said the government has decided to work on 10 resolutions.

She said the state government is committed to making the state a USD 350 billion economy, developing water, electricity and road facilities, planning urban development, and empowering farmers.

The minister also highlighted that the state has taken steps to curb paper leak incidents that happened in the previous government, adding that action has been taken against the mafia and more than 100 arrests have been made.

