Left Menu

Rajasthan's Ambitious FY25 Budget Unveiled

Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented a budget that allocates significant funds to health and rural water supply, proposes filling 4 lakh vacancies, and outlines ambitious projects like greenfield expressways and a tourism board. The budget focuses on economic growth, infrastructure, youth policy, and curbing past paper leaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:07 IST
Rajasthan's Ambitious FY25 Budget Unveiled
Diya Kumari
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday proposed Rs 27,000 crore for the health sector and Rs 15,000 crore to provide tap water to 25 lakh rural houses in the state Budget for FY25.

Presenting the full budget for the fiscal, she said four lakh vacancies will be filled in the next five years and a policy for youths will be framed.

Moreover, the budget proposed electricity connection to 2 lakh households, Rs 100 crore for corridor at Khatu Shyam temple, and formation of Rajasthan Tourism Development Board.

She said that for the first time, nine greenfield expressways will be built in the state and free tablets with internet will be provided to meritorious school students.

Amid uproar created by the Opposition, Diya Kumari, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-led state, said the government has decided to work on 10 resolutions.

She said the state government is committed to making the state a USD 350 billion economy, developing water, electricity and road facilities, planning urban development, and empowering farmers.

The minister also highlighted that the state has taken steps to curb paper leak incidents that happened in the previous government, adding that action has been taken against the mafia and more than 100 arrests have been made.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024