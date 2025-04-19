Shootout South of Atlanta: Officers Injured, Suspect Killed
Two police officers were injured, and a suspect was killed in a gunfire exchange near Atlanta. Officers identified a 'suspicious individual,' leading to an encounter that ended in shots being fired. The suspect was killed, and the investigation remains underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Southfulton | Updated: 19-04-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 00:46 IST
In a tense encounter just south of Atlanta, two police officers sustained injuries while a suspect was fatally shot during a Friday shootout.
According to a Fulton County news release, officers spotted a 'suspicious individual' late Friday morning, necessitating additional backup from a South Fulton officer. Upon the arrival of support, an exchange of gunfire erupted.
Both a Fulton County officer and a South Fulton officer were injured in the incident, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities confirmed that an investigation is currently ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
