Shootout South of Atlanta: Officers Injured, Suspect Killed

In a tense encounter just south of Atlanta, two police officers sustained injuries while a suspect was fatally shot during a Friday shootout.

According to a Fulton County news release, officers spotted a 'suspicious individual' late Friday morning, necessitating additional backup from a South Fulton officer. Upon the arrival of support, an exchange of gunfire erupted.

Both a Fulton County officer and a South Fulton officer were injured in the incident, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities confirmed that an investigation is currently ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

