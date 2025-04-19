U.S. Targets Ortega's Regime with Visa Sanctions
The U.S. plans visa restrictions on 250 Nicaraguan officials in President Ortega's regime due to human rights abuses. Accused of creating a repressive state, Ortega's government faces international criticism after violent crackdowns. Similar U.S. actions have been met with scrutiny over their impact on free speech and human rights.
In a bold move, the United States has announced it will impose visa restrictions on over 250 officials from Nicaragua's government led by President Daniel Ortega. This decision comes in response to alleged human rights abuses committed under Ortega's regime, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Friday.
Ortega's administration has faced severe criticism for creating a centralized and repressive regime. UN reports describe the Nicaraguan leadership as operating a 'tightly coordinated system of repression'. Accusations have been particularly focused on significant events in 2018 when anti-government protests were met with violent crackdowns, resulting in over 350 deaths.
The United States has previously sanctioned about 2,000 officials in the Ortega and Murillo regime, accusing them of stripping Nicaraguan citizens of fundamental freedoms. Although Nicaragua dismisses these allegations as part of an international smear campaign, similar actions by the U.S. have sparked debates about their impacts on human rights and freedoms globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
