TruAlt Bioenergy Secures ₹390 Crore Bioethanol Supply Deal with Major OMCs

In a significant development, TruAlt Bioenergy has secured a substantial contract worth ₹390 crore from major Oil Marketing Companies including Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, and Indian Oil. This deal involves supplying nearly 6 crore liters of 1G Bioethanol from August to October 2024, comprising 10% of the total tender quantity.

TruAlt Bioenergy's Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Vijay Nirani, highlighted the company's role in reducing India's reliance on fossil fuels under the National Biofuels Policy and Ethanol Blended Petrol Program. He emphasized their commitment to sustainable energy and innovation.

The company is expanding its bioethanol production capacity to 20 lakh liters per day and planning to set up 24 CBG plants. TruAlt is also exploring new ventures in Sustainable Aviation Fuel, 2G Bioethanol, and specialty chemicals, solidifying its leadership in the bioenergy sector.

