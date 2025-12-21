Left Menu

Future of Coal: Paving the Path for Sustainable Energy in India

Coal's share in India's energy mix is set to decrease to 30-35% by 2047, emphasizing the need for responsible usage. Key initiatives focus on sustainable coal practices, technology for emission reduction, and discussions on ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable power for developing countries.

Updated: 21-12-2025 11:09 IST
India's dependence on coal for its energy needs is expected to reduce significantly by 2047, with experts predicting a shrink from 70% to 30-35% in the energy mix. As the world's third-largest economy, India achieved over a billion tonnes of coal production in FY25, with coal-based power currently contributing 72% to total electricity generation.

P M Prasad, former chairman of Coal India Ltd, emphasized the critical need to focus on emission reduction and best practices as coal remains a key energy source. Prasad, now Chairman of the India Chapter of FutureCoal, highlighted initiatives like FutureCoal's Sustainable Coal Stewardship roadmap that aims to cut emissions by up to 99% through advanced technologies.

As India meets its rising energy demand, especially from sectors like data centers and AI, industry leaders stress on using coal efficiently and responsibly. While coal remains the cheapest energy source for countries like India, efforts by organizations such as FutureCoal aim to ensure its sustainable usage by providing platforms for innovation and collaboration.

