Saudi Arabia Expands Aerial Fleet with New Airbus A330 MRTT Deal

Saudi Arabia has signed a contract to acquire four Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, the nation's Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday. The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) currently operates the A330 MRTT for air-to-air refuelling and transport missions.

The latest acquisition, marking the RSAF's third contract for the A330 MRTT, includes a comprehensive logistics support package, spare parts, training, and service support. Notably, the agreement also involves the transfer of technology to local Saudi companies as part of broader efforts to localize military manufacturing.

The first aircraft from this new order is anticipated to join the RSAF fleet by 2027. Airbus's head of air power, Jean-Brice Dumont, noted that this new contract cements the RSAF's position as one of the largest operators of the A330 MRTT. Earlier this year, Airbus and Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) agreed to localize the manufacturing of refuelling aircraft and components. By 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to domestically secure over 50% of its military equipment and services spending.

