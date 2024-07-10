SP Leader Slams Government Over Hathras Stampede; Questions PM on Manipur and Hathras Victim Meetings

On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand voiced his concerns over the SIT report on the Hathras stampede, accusing the government of attempting a cover-up by not taking action against high-ranking officials. Speaking to ANI, Chand remarked, "The SP has consistently stated that the BJP failed to fulfill its administrative and governmental responsibilities regarding the incident. The government aims to cover up the entire matter."

Chand further alleged that the SIT report protects influential individuals. "By sanctioning actions against minor figures, the government seeks to close the case entirely," he asserted. Moreover, he emphasized the party's stance that compensation should be given to families of the deceased and the injured should receive proper medical treatment. He urged efforts to prevent future administrative failures.

Highlighting the party's belief in government failure in the Hathras case, Chand insisted that the government should acknowledge its mistakes and impose stricter actions against major culprits. The SIT, after a five-day investigation of the stampede that resulted in 121 deaths during a Satsang in Sikandrarao, Hathras, submitted its findings on Tuesday. The SIT recommended suspending six officials for duty negligence, including the local SDM, CO, Tehsildar, and two Chowki in charges.

Chand also commented on the Unnao accident, describing it as unfortunate and sorrowful, and called for government compensation for victims. The incident occurred early Wednesday when a sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, killing 18 and injuring 19 others.

Additionally, Chand shared his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving Russia's highest civilian honor, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle. While congratulating the Prime Minister, he questioned when PM Modi would visit Manipur and meet Hathras victims. PM Modi received the accolade from President Vladimir Putin for fostering India-Russia relations, calling it an honor for 140 crore Indians and a testament to the historical ties between the nations.

