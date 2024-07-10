Left Menu

Indowind Energy Announces Rs 49 Crore Rights Issue

Indowind Energy Ltd's board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 49 crore through a rights issue. They will offer 2,14,66,956 equity shares at Rs 22.5 per share, with a record date of July 16, 2024. The draft letter was approved on March 29, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:18 IST
Indowind Energy Announces Rs 49 Crore Rights Issue
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Indowind Energy Ltd on Wednesday announced that its board has approved a rights issue to raise Rs 49 crore.

The company will issue 2,14,66,956 equity shares, as per an exchange filing.

During the Board of Directors meeting on Monday, the rights issue was authorized for up to Rs 4,900 Lakhs to eligible equity shareholders. The draft letter was approved on March 29, 2024.

The rights issue price is set at Rs 22.5 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 12.50 per share, with a record date of July 16, 2024.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024