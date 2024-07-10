Left Menu

Union Health Secretary Ensures Continued Funding for Hospitals Transitioning to Medical Colleges

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra confirmed that District/Referral hospitals being converted to medical colleges will still receive funding. This clarification follows states' demands for more hospitals due to fears of funding cuts. The Ministry of Health reiterated ongoing financial support and highlighted the significant growth in medical colleges over the last nine years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:25 IST
Union Health Secretary Ensures Continued Funding for Hospitals Transitioning to Medical Colleges
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra on Wednesday reassured that District/Referral hospitals transitioning into medical colleges will continue to receive central government funding. This statement addresses concerns from several states and union territories which demanded additional hospitals, fearing funding cuts under the National Health Mission (NHM).

In a press release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed that Apurva Chandra has communicated with states and UTs, clarifying that all existing District/Referral hospitals being upgraded to medical colleges will retain their roles and continue receiving NHM support. Over the past nine years, the number of medical colleges in India has risen to 706, significantly bolstered by increased investments.

The country has seen the addition of 319 medical colleges in the last nine years, marking an 82 percent increase since 2014. The expansion aims to improve professional education quality and access, particularly in underserved regions. Globally, efforts to enhance the doctor-population ratio are mirrored in India's commitment to healthcare.

Since 2014, a Centrally sponsored scheme named 'Establishment of New Medical Colleges attached with existing District/Referral Hospitals' has supported the creation of new medical colleges through district hospital upgrades. Three phases of this scheme have resulted in the sanction of 157 new colleges, with 108 already operational. Importantly, 40 of these are located in aspirational districts, driving investment in these areas.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024