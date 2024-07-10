Union Health Secretary Ensures Continued Funding for Hospitals Transitioning to Medical Colleges

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra on Wednesday reassured that District/Referral hospitals transitioning into medical colleges will continue to receive central government funding. This statement addresses concerns from several states and union territories which demanded additional hospitals, fearing funding cuts under the National Health Mission (NHM).

In a press release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed that Apurva Chandra has communicated with states and UTs, clarifying that all existing District/Referral hospitals being upgraded to medical colleges will retain their roles and continue receiving NHM support. Over the past nine years, the number of medical colleges in India has risen to 706, significantly bolstered by increased investments.

The country has seen the addition of 319 medical colleges in the last nine years, marking an 82 percent increase since 2014. The expansion aims to improve professional education quality and access, particularly in underserved regions. Globally, efforts to enhance the doctor-population ratio are mirrored in India's commitment to healthcare.

Since 2014, a Centrally sponsored scheme named 'Establishment of New Medical Colleges attached with existing District/Referral Hospitals' has supported the creation of new medical colleges through district hospital upgrades. Three phases of this scheme have resulted in the sanction of 157 new colleges, with 108 already operational. Importantly, 40 of these are located in aspirational districts, driving investment in these areas.

