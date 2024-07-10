Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Minister Announces Satellite Systems for Fishermen Safety

The Andhra Pradesh government will install satellite systems on 4,000 fishing boats to aid fishermen during natural calamities, according to Fisheries Minister K Atchannaidu. This initiative will help alert fishermen and ensure their safe return to shore.

The project is part of a phased plan to eventually equip all 20,000 fishing boats in the state with satellite systems. The minister made this announcement at his first department review meeting after assuming office.

Minister Atchannaidu also highlighted the pending diesel subsidy dues amounting to Rs 10 crore from the previous YSRCP government, directing officials to clear these dues promptly. He further instructed officials to study fisheries development policies from other states like Kerala and Gujarat to implement effective strategies in Andhra Pradesh.

