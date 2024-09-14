Congress Appoints Senior Observers for Haryana Elections Amidst Triangular Contest

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party leader Ajay Maken, and Partap Singh Bajwa as AICC senior observers for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election, revealed an official party release. Following unsuccessful seat-sharing negotiations with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress has decided to field candidates for 89 out of 90 seats, leaving just one for the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Haryana is poised for a triangular battle between the incumbent BJP, Congress, and AAP. The BJP has held power in the state for the past ten years, securing victories in the last two Assembly elections. However, the party faces a stiffer challenge from Congress this time. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, both BJP and Congress won five seats each out of the state's ten seats.

A total of 1561 candidates have filed their nominations for the October 5 Assembly elections. Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal announced that 1561 candidates from various political parties and independents submitted 1747 nomination papers, all of which have been scrutinized.

Agarwal noted that candidates have until September 16 to withdraw their nominations. Post this deadline, the final list of candidates for the 90 assembly constituencies will be published, and election symbols will be allocated by the returning officers on the same day. The 2014 Haryana Assembly elections saw 1351 candidates contesting, while the number decreased to 961 in the 2019 elections.

Voting for Haryana's 90-member legislative assembly is set for October 5, with the vote count scheduled for October 8, coinciding with the vote count in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)