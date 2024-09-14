Left Menu

Red Alert Issued in Odisha for Heavy Rainfall Due to Deep Depression

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Odisha as a deep depression is expected to bring heavy rain. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the sea until September 16, with rainfall expected to ease thereafter.

14-09-2024
Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a red alert for heavy rainfall in various parts of Odisha until 8:30 am on September 15. According to Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, the depression observed yesterday has intensified into a deep depression, currently positioned over Bangladesh and adjoining regions of Gangetic West Bengal.

The system is projected to move west-northwestwards, maintaining its intensity before weakening over the next 48 hours. Odisha is expected to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days. Specifically, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Balasore may witness isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall.

Fishermen are advised to avoid entering the sea until September 16. Other districts such as Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul, Dhenkanal, and several others may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. The rainfall activity is likely to decrease significantly from September 16, with light to moderate rainfall anticipated in many interior and coastal districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

