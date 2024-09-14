Left Menu

DGGI Uncovers Massive Rs 2.01 Lakh Crore GST Evasion in 2023-24

DGGI detected 6,084 cases of GST evasion totaling Rs 2.01 lakh crore in 2023-24, doubling the previous year's figure. Sectors like online gaming and BFSI in services, and iron and copper in goods were most prone to evasion. Voluntary taxes paid increased to Rs 26,605 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 20,713 crore in 2022-23.

Updated: 14-09-2024 19:22 IST
  India
  • India

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has uncovered 6,084 cases of GST evasion amounting to Rs 2.01 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2023-24. This figure is a substantial increase from the Rs 1.01 lakh crore detected in 2022-23, spread across 4,872 cases.

Voluntary tax payments also saw a rise, reaching Rs 26,605 crore in 2023-24, compared to Rs 20,713 crore in the previous year. The DGGI report highlighted that 46% of evasion cases involved non-payment of tax, 20% were related to fake Input Tax Credit (ITC), and 19% were due to wrong availment or non-reversal of ITC.

The sectors most susceptible to GST evasion included online gaming, which saw Rs 81,875 crore evasion in 78 cases, and BFSI with Rs 18,961 crore in 171 cases. Iron, copper, scrap, and alloys sectors also had significant evasion, totaling Rs 16,806 crore in 1,976 cases. Overall, the DGGI and Central GST zones detected over Rs 2.37 lakh crore in evasion in more than 20,000 cases during the 2023-24 fiscal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

