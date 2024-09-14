Madhya Pradesh CM Praises PM Modi for Raising Duty on Refined Oil to Benefit Farmers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their decision to raise the basic duty on refined oil to 32 percent in the interest of farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav stated, "I would like to thank PM Modi on behalf of the state government for taking another important decision to increase the basic duty on refined oil to 32 percent. This will boost demand for oilseeds such as mustard, sunflower, groundnut, and soybeans. Coming from a region with the highest production of soybeans, this will greatly benefit our crops."

The Chief Minister also highlighted the benefits of other government measures, including the reduction of export duty on onions. "With the increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for soybean crops, we will reap significant benefits. The Modi government has reduced the export duty on onions from 40 percent to 20 percent, which will boost onion exports from the state," said Yadav.

Yadav concluded by saying, "These decisions have made PM Modi popular among the public. I thank both PM Modi and the Union Agriculture Minister for their efforts. These are indeed significant decisions in the interest of farmers." Madhya Pradesh is the largest soybean-producing state, accounting for about 60% of India's total production.

(With inputs from agencies.)