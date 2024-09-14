Left Menu

Fifth Suspect Arrested in High-Profile South Delhi Gym Owner Murder Case

Police detained a fifth individual related to the murder of gym owner Nadir Shah in South Delhi. Earlier arrests include Nitlesh Tiwari, Vishal Verma, Akash Yadav, and Naveen Balayan. The primary shooter remains at large as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:22 IST
Fifth Suspect Arrested in High-Profile South Delhi Gym Owner Murder Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fifth suspect, identified as Sajid, was apprehended on Saturday in connection with the high-profile murder of 35-year-old gym owner Nadir Shah, who was gunned down in public in South Delhi on Thursday night.

On Friday, a Special Cell team arrested four other suspects—Nitlesh Tiwari, Vishal Verma, Akash Yadav, and Naveen Balayan. All suspects have been presented in court and remanded in police custody for 10 days. However, the main shooter is still at large.

Chilling CCTV footage emerged showing the moment a shooter opened fire in the upscale Greater Kailash-1 colony. Nadir Shah was rushed to the hospital by friends but was declared dead on arrival. The Delhi police have registered a case and are continuing the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

