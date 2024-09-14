Building Collapse Amid Downpours in Meerut: Ongoing Rescue Efforts for Trapped Victims

A building in the Zakir Colony of Meerut collapsed on Saturday following heavy rainfall over the past few days. According to the Commissioner of Meerut Division, between 8 to 10 individuals are believed to be trapped in the debris.

Police and fire officials are actively conducting rescue operations. Commissioner Selva Kumari stated that the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been alerted. 'A building has collapsed in Zakir Colony. 8-10 people are trapped under it. A rescue operation is underway. Machinery has arrived at the spot and lights have been placed. Police and fire officials are carrying out rescue operations. Army, NDRF, and SDRF have been informed. Rescue operation is being intensified,' said Kumari.

Meanwhile, 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh are currently experiencing flood conditions. As per the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, floods have led to 17 deaths so far. The Chief Minister's office reported on X that Rs 4 lakh each has been provided to the families of the deceased. Additionally, relief money has been distributed to 30 affected people for the loss of 30 animals, and 3,056 houses have been damaged.

Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the deployment of NDRF, SDRF, and PAC teams as needed in flood-affected regions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)