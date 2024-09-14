Doctor Protests Intensify Over Live Streaming Dispute

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday explained the denial of live streaming for her meeting with protesting doctors, attributing it to the legal case concerning the RG Kar Medical College Hospital rape and murder in the Supreme Court. Despite this, she guaranteed the doctors a recording of the meeting.

"I assure you that whatever recording will be done, it will be given to you. Accept my request and join the meeting. If you people do not want to come to the meeting, then please come inside the residence, have tea and then proceed to leave," Banerjee urged.

Information from the state's Cultural Affairs Department indicated that the Chief Minister spoke to the junior doctors, who stood outside her residence under heavy rain for two hours. She stressed the impossibility of meeting all their demands due to ongoing judicial proceedings. The protest continued as doctors insisted on live streaming despite Banerjee's assurances.

