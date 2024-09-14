Left Menu

Doctor Protests Intensify Over Live Streaming Dispute

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced protests from junior doctors demanding live streaming of a critical meeting. Banerjee cited ongoing legal proceedings as the reason for the denial and assured that recorded minutes would be provided to the agitating doctors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:24 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks to junior doctors outside her residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday explained the denial of live streaming for her meeting with protesting doctors, attributing it to the legal case concerning the RG Kar Medical College Hospital rape and murder in the Supreme Court. Despite this, she guaranteed the doctors a recording of the meeting.

"I assure you that whatever recording will be done, it will be given to you. Accept my request and join the meeting. If you people do not want to come to the meeting, then please come inside the residence, have tea and then proceed to leave," Banerjee urged.

Information from the state's Cultural Affairs Department indicated that the Chief Minister spoke to the junior doctors, who stood outside her residence under heavy rain for two hours. She stressed the impossibility of meeting all their demands due to ongoing judicial proceedings. The protest continued as doctors insisted on live streaming despite Banerjee's assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

