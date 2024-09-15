Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Tribute to AIMC on Its 40th Anniversary: A Fearless Voice for Justice

Rahul Gandhi congratulates the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) on its 40th anniversary, lauding its role as a fearless advocate for justice. He also commends the launch of AIMC's nationwide online membership drive and emphasizes the importance of women's participation in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi, LoP Lok Sabha and Congress MP (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) on its 40th anniversary, highlighting its enduring commitment to justice.

In his letter, Gandhi praised AIMC for its evolution since the 1984 Bangalore Convention, calling it one of the Congress party's most active frontal organizations. "AIMC has been a fearless voice for justice and has firmly established itself as one of the most active frontal organizations in the Congress party," he stated.

Gandhi also hailed AIMC's first-ever nationwide online membership drive. Reflecting on his experiences during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he noted the determination and fervor of the women he encountered. "Many had the passion, perseverance and commitment to drive far-reaching changes in society," he remarked.

Addressing the Women's Reservation Act, Gandhi urged the party to foster both established and emerging women leaders. He emphasized the need for women to claim their rightful share of power and praised the upcoming pan-India leadership training program, expressing hope for AIMC's continued effort towards greater women's political participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

