Rahul Gandhi's Tribute to AIMC on Its 40th Anniversary: A Fearless Voice for Justice

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) on its 40th anniversary, highlighting its enduring commitment to justice.

In his letter, Gandhi praised AIMC for its evolution since the 1984 Bangalore Convention, calling it one of the Congress party's most active frontal organizations. "AIMC has been a fearless voice for justice and has firmly established itself as one of the most active frontal organizations in the Congress party," he stated.

Gandhi also hailed AIMC's first-ever nationwide online membership drive. Reflecting on his experiences during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he noted the determination and fervor of the women he encountered. "Many had the passion, perseverance and commitment to drive far-reaching changes in society," he remarked.

Addressing the Women's Reservation Act, Gandhi urged the party to foster both established and emerging women leaders. He emphasized the need for women to claim their rightful share of power and praised the upcoming pan-India leadership training program, expressing hope for AIMC's continued effort towards greater women's political participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)