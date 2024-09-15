Kenya Awards $1.3 Billion Power Transmission Deal to Adani Group and Africa50

Kenya has officially awarded a $1.3 billion public-private partnership concession to India's Adani Group and Africa50, a subsidiary of the African Development Bank, to construct power transmission lines. The announcement was made by David Ndii, chief economic adviser to President William Ruto, via a post on X.

'The government through KETRACO has awarded PPP concessions to Adani and Africa50 to build new transmission lines,' Ndii wrote. 'They are hiring their project teams. The cost of these transmission lines is $1.3 billion that we do not have to borrow.' Africa50 focuses on infrastructure investment.

Adani Group and the African Development Bank did not immediately comment. Meanwhile, a proposal to lease Kenya's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to the Adani Group has incited public outrage and strikes among aviation workers. The lease, for 30 years, promises $1.85 billion in investments for the airport's expansion. The Adani Group, managing seven airports in India, faces criticisms of favoritism from ruling governments, which they deny.

Kenya's high infrastructure debt has led to contentious government tax hikes, resulting in protests that forced the government to retract these measures.

