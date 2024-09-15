India's BHASKAR: A Revolutionary Digital Platform for Startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is set to unveil the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) digital platform. This initiative aims to strengthen India's vibrant startup ecosystem by facilitating seamless collaboration among startups, investors, mentors, and government bodies.

According to the Ministry, BHASKAR aligns with the Government of India's vision to elevate the nation as a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship. With over 1,46,000 DPIIT-recognised startups, India is among the world's most dynamic startup hubs. BHASKAR will centralize resources and knowledge, aiding entrepreneurs and investors from ideation to execution by providing comprehensive, streamlined access.

The platform aims to foster networking, collaboration, and growth within the startup ecosystem through personalized BHASKAR IDs, allowing stakeholders to easily interact and discover relevant opportunities. By consolidating critical tools and resources, BHASKAR will enable faster decision-making and efficient scaling, reinforcing India's global standing in entrepreneurship and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)