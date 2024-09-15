BJP Minister Highlights Telangana Liberation Day's Historical Legacy

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, underscored the importance of Telangana Liberation Day, aimed at reminding future generations of the historical struggles against Nizam's autocratic rule. He emphasized preserving the legacy of freedom fighters like Komaram Bheem, Chakali Ailamma, and Konda Laxman Bapuji.

Speaking at the inauguration of a photo exhibition at Parade Ground, Kumar said the exhibition vividly showcases the valiant efforts against the Nizam's rule. This event, he noted, is being organized grandly under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah through the Union Tourism and Culture Ministry and the Union Home Ministry.

Kumar highlighted the atrocities during the Razakar rule and praised Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Operation Polo for liberating Telangana. He acknowledged the Telangana State government's decision to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Praja Palana Day while the Union government marks it as Hyderabad Liberation Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)