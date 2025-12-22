Left Menu

Spain Poised to Top FIFA Rankings by 2025

Spain is projected to finish 2025 as the top men's team in the FIFA rankings. Minimal changes were seen in the latest standings, with the top 10 largely unchanged. Spain excelled in World Cup Group E qualifying, while Vietnam made the largest leap in rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:48 IST
In an impressive display of consistent performance, Spain is set to conclude as the top men's national team in the FIFA rankings by the end of 2025. According to the most recent rankings released, Spain leads following victories in its World Cup Group E qualifying matches.

The current rankings reveal limited changes among the top 10 teams, with Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Croatia trailing Spain. This stability highlights the intense competition and consistently high performance among the leading football nations.

Meanwhile, Vietnam showcased a remarkable improvement, advancing three positions to 107th, marking the most significant rise in the new rankings. The next update of FIFA rankings is scheduled for release on January 19, as anticipation builds for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

