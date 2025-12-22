Left Menu

Bihar's Crime Rate Drops: A Year of Accelerated Action

Bihar has seen a significant decline in crime rates over the past year due to intensified state-level actions. Efforts include increased police recruitment, enhanced law enforcement measures, and special operations. The state's focused approach has also minimized Left Wing Extremism and expanded emergency support services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:49 IST
Bihar's Crime Rate Drops: A Year of Accelerated Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar has experienced a noticeable drop in crime rates over the past year, attributed to the state's 'accelerated action' strategy, according to an official statement released Monday.

Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, the additional chief secretary of the home department, revealed that compared to 2024, the state saw a 7.72% decrease in murders, a 24.87% reduction in dacoity cases, and a 17.97% decline in riots.

Further improvements in law and order are being pursued through the construction of police infrastructure, recruitment drives for 19,000 constables, and the establishment of more units to combat narcotics and cybercrimes.

From January to November, authorities in Bihar have arrested 3,35,116 individuals, including those charged with murder, dacoity, and loot. The police also confiscated a substantial number of firearms and cartridges during this period.

A large-scale crackdown by the prohibition unit led to the confiscation of over 33 lakh litres of illicit liquor and vehicles involved in trafficking. Operations outside Bihar further seized additional liquor and vehicles.

The state's anti-Naxal missions have effectively eliminated Left Wing Extremism from all districts, with the central government marking Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui, and Lakhisarai as 'Legacy and Thrust' districts.

The Economic Offences Unit seized significant illegal sand mining quantities and reported proposals under the PMLA. Additionally, several cybercrime arrests were made, with substantial fraudulent funds retained or returned.

The Emergency Response Support System facilitated prompt assistance to over 50 lakh individuals with an impressive average response time.

The introduction of the 'Abhay Brigade' aims to ensure safety for female students, supported by the establishment of Women Help Desks across 855 police stations, which also aid transgender individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025