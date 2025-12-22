Bihar's Crime Rate Drops: A Year of Accelerated Action

Bihar has experienced a noticeable drop in crime rates over the past year, attributed to the state's 'accelerated action' strategy, according to an official statement released Monday.

Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, the additional chief secretary of the home department, revealed that compared to 2024, the state saw a 7.72% decrease in murders, a 24.87% reduction in dacoity cases, and a 17.97% decline in riots.

Further improvements in law and order are being pursued through the construction of police infrastructure, recruitment drives for 19,000 constables, and the establishment of more units to combat narcotics and cybercrimes.

From January to November, authorities in Bihar have arrested 3,35,116 individuals, including those charged with murder, dacoity, and loot. The police also confiscated a substantial number of firearms and cartridges during this period.

A large-scale crackdown by the prohibition unit led to the confiscation of over 33 lakh litres of illicit liquor and vehicles involved in trafficking. Operations outside Bihar further seized additional liquor and vehicles.

The state's anti-Naxal missions have effectively eliminated Left Wing Extremism from all districts, with the central government marking Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui, and Lakhisarai as 'Legacy and Thrust' districts.

The Economic Offences Unit seized significant illegal sand mining quantities and reported proposals under the PMLA. Additionally, several cybercrime arrests were made, with substantial fraudulent funds retained or returned.

The Emergency Response Support System facilitated prompt assistance to over 50 lakh individuals with an impressive average response time.

The introduction of the 'Abhay Brigade' aims to ensure safety for female students, supported by the establishment of Women Help Desks across 855 police stations, which also aid transgender individuals.

