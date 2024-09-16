Vantage Markets Unveils Major Copy Trading Platform Updates and New Video Series
Vantage Markets, a leading multi-asset broker, has announced significant updates to its copy trading platform, including personalized trading strategies and custom settlement periods. The new features aim to enhance trading flexibility and control. A new video series celebrating the updates has also been launched. Users can enjoy these improvements and claim bonuses using the promo code EARN10.
Vantage Markets, a prominent multi-asset broker, has made substantial updates to its copy trading platform, introducing features like up to 10 personalized trading strategies and customizable settlement periods.
These upgrades simplify trading and provide greater control for users, showcasing Vantage's commitment to enhancing the trading experience. Traders can now effortlessly switch between different account types and currencies, making the process more adaptable.
The updates are highlighted in Vantage's new video series celebrating the platform's active trading community. As part of the launch, Vantage continues its promotional offer, allowing users to claim bonuses using the promo code EARN10.
