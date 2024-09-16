Left Menu

Vantage Markets Unveils Major Copy Trading Platform Updates and New Video Series

Vantage Markets, a leading multi-asset broker, has announced significant updates to its copy trading platform, including personalized trading strategies and custom settlement periods. The new features aim to enhance trading flexibility and control. A new video series celebrating the updates has also been launched. Users can enjoy these improvements and claim bonuses using the promo code EARN10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portvila | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:24 IST
Vantage Markets Unveils Major Copy Trading Platform Updates and New Video Series
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vantage Markets, a prominent multi-asset broker, has made substantial updates to its copy trading platform, introducing features like up to 10 personalized trading strategies and customizable settlement periods.

These upgrades simplify trading and provide greater control for users, showcasing Vantage's commitment to enhancing the trading experience. Traders can now effortlessly switch between different account types and currencies, making the process more adaptable.

The updates are highlighted in Vantage's new video series celebrating the platform's active trading community. As part of the launch, Vantage continues its promotional offer, allowing users to claim bonuses using the promo code EARN10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024