NATO Chief on Ukraine's Long-Range Missile Decisions

Outgoing NATO head Jens Stoltenberg stated that individual allies should decide on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles inside Russia. Allies each have their own policies on weapon use, Stoltenberg noted during an LBC radio interview.

Updated: 16-09-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:57 IST
NATO Chief on Ukraine's Long-Range Missile Decisions
Outgoing NATO head Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the need for individual allies to make their own decisions regarding Ukraine's use of long-range missiles inside Russian territory.

Stoltenberg stated that each ally has distinct policies concerning the use of their weaponry, during an interview with LBC radio on Monday.

He highlighted that the specifics of these decisions lie within the jurisdiction of each nation, reflecting the diverse approaches among NATO members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

