Elderly Man Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Minor in Navi Mumbai

A 73-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor in Navi Mumbai's Panchsheel Nagar slum complex area, according to the police on Monday.

The police revealed that both the accused and the complainant are distant relatives who live in close proximity to each other in Katkari Pada.

The incident, which took place under the Rabale (MIDC) Police Station jurisdiction, came to light when the minor's family reported it, leading to the registration of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the subsequent arrest of the accused. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)