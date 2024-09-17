BJP Confident Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls Amidst Internal Claim for CM Post

As the Haryana assembly polls approach on October 5, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukesh Sharma exuded confidence, stating that the party faces no competition in the state. Sharma, the BJP candidate from the Gurugram Assembly seat, dismissed the Congress's role in south Haryana, asserting their lack of presence historically.

In a statement to ANI on Monday, Sharma said, "There is no one to compete with us as of now; Congress has no role in South Haryana... Congress was neither there before, nor will we let them come." Meanwhile, Union Minister Manohar Lal clarified that decisions on leadership are made by the parliamentary board, considering the views of the entire party, following claims by senior BJP leader Anil Vij.

"Every leader has the right to express their opinion. There is no issue with that. However, it is not the decision of a single person. The parliamentary board makes the decision after understanding the views of the whole party. Our Home Minister has clearly said that Nayab Singh Saini will be our Chief Minister," Manohar Lal stated. Anil Vij, on his part, staked his claim for the Chief Minister's post, emphasizing his seniority and experience in the party. Voting for the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly is scheduled for October 5, with the counting on October 8.

