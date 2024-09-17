Left Menu

BJP Confident Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls Amidst Internal Claim for CM Post

Ahead of the Haryana assembly polls on October 5, BJP leader Mukesh Sharma expressed confidence in BJP's dominance. Meanwhile, Union Minister Manohar Lal and senior leader Anil Vij discussed the party's decision-making process and CM post candidacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:54 IST
BJP Confident Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls Amidst Internal Claim for CM Post
BJP candidate from Gurugram assembly constituency Mukesh Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Haryana assembly polls approach on October 5, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukesh Sharma exuded confidence, stating that the party faces no competition in the state. Sharma, the BJP candidate from the Gurugram Assembly seat, dismissed the Congress's role in south Haryana, asserting their lack of presence historically.

In a statement to ANI on Monday, Sharma said, "There is no one to compete with us as of now; Congress has no role in South Haryana... Congress was neither there before, nor will we let them come." Meanwhile, Union Minister Manohar Lal clarified that decisions on leadership are made by the parliamentary board, considering the views of the entire party, following claims by senior BJP leader Anil Vij.

"Every leader has the right to express their opinion. There is no issue with that. However, it is not the decision of a single person. The parliamentary board makes the decision after understanding the views of the whole party. Our Home Minister has clearly said that Nayab Singh Saini will be our Chief Minister," Manohar Lal stated. Anil Vij, on his part, staked his claim for the Chief Minister's post, emphasizing his seniority and experience in the party. Voting for the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly is scheduled for October 5, with the counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024