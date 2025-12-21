Left Menu

Pioneer Litigator Manohar Lal Sharma Passes Away, Leaving Legacy of Landmark PILs

Prominent advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, known for filing key public interest litigations like the coal block allocation scam and Article 370 abrogation, has died at 69 due to a kidney ailment. Sharma uniquely impacted legal proceedings through his involvement in a series of high-profile cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, a significant figure in India's legal landscape, has passed away at the age of 69 after battling a kidney ailment. Sharma was renowned for his impactful public interest litigations that brought about landmark judgments.

Sharma's decisive contributions in the judiciary included PILs that challenged systemic issues, such as the coal block allocation, which led to the Supreme Court's 2014 ruling declaring the allocation process between 1993 and 2009 illegal. His persistent advocacy played a crucial role in ensuring judicial scrutiny over significant government actions.

In addition to the coal scam, Sharma was involved in high-profile cases like the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, investigations into the Pegasus spyware controversy, and the controversial Rafale case. His legal career also included defending clients in contentious cases, such as the notorious 2012 Delhi gang-rape trial.

