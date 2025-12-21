Pioneer Litigator Manohar Lal Sharma Passes Away, Leaving Legacy of Landmark PILs

Renowned advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, a significant figure in India's legal landscape, has passed away at the age of 69 after battling a kidney ailment. Sharma was renowned for his impactful public interest litigations that brought about landmark judgments.

Sharma's decisive contributions in the judiciary included PILs that challenged systemic issues, such as the coal block allocation, which led to the Supreme Court's 2014 ruling declaring the allocation process between 1993 and 2009 illegal. His persistent advocacy played a crucial role in ensuring judicial scrutiny over significant government actions.

In addition to the coal scam, Sharma was involved in high-profile cases like the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, investigations into the Pegasus spyware controversy, and the controversial Rafale case. His legal career also included defending clients in contentious cases, such as the notorious 2012 Delhi gang-rape trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)