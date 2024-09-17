Left Menu

Hindu Refugees Struggling in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Around 50,000 Hindu refugees from Bangladesh reside in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Struggles include lack of basic facilities, land ownership, and citizenship. The Nikhil Bharat Bengali Sharnarthi Samanvay Samiti demands justice and government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:13 IST
Hindu Refugees Struggling in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
Bangladeshi Hindu refugees in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Approximately 50,000 Hindu refugees from Bangladesh have settled in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, facing significant challenges in the naxal-affected area. These refugees lack basic amenities such as roads, electricity, education, and medical care, and have long battled for their rights.

The Nikhil Bharat Bengali Sharnarthi Samanvay Samiti has championed the cause of these refugees for years, demanding justice from the government. Dr. Subodh Biswas, the National President of the committee, expressed the refugees' discontent with the CAA rulings, highlighting their struggles with land ownership, caste certificates, and citizenship.

Refugees like Bidhan Bepari and Maharani Shuken shared their stories, recalling their hardships since arriving in India and their ongoing battle for basic rights. Many still lack citizenship and essential documentation, prompting calls for urgent government intervention to rectify the long-standing injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

