Hindu Refugees Struggling in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Approximately 50,000 Hindu refugees from Bangladesh have settled in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, facing significant challenges in the naxal-affected area. These refugees lack basic amenities such as roads, electricity, education, and medical care, and have long battled for their rights.

The Nikhil Bharat Bengali Sharnarthi Samanvay Samiti has championed the cause of these refugees for years, demanding justice from the government. Dr. Subodh Biswas, the National President of the committee, expressed the refugees' discontent with the CAA rulings, highlighting their struggles with land ownership, caste certificates, and citizenship.

Refugees like Bidhan Bepari and Maharani Shuken shared their stories, recalling their hardships since arriving in India and their ongoing battle for basic rights. Many still lack citizenship and essential documentation, prompting calls for urgent government intervention to rectify the long-standing injustices.

