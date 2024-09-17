Samsung Workers' Protest in Chennai Nears Two-Week Mark

Samsung employees' protest has entered its ninth day on Tuesday at Sungavachatiram near Sriperambathur on the outskirts of Chennai's Kanchipuram District. The workers, led by union head E. Muthukumar, are demanding better wages and improved working conditions. Hundreds of striking employees have been sitting outside the plant in their company uniforms.

The first and second rounds of talks with the state labour department and labour minister failed last week at the Secretariat. Earlier on Monday, the protestors were detained after entering Kanchipuram but were released later that evening. More than 100 employees face legal action, with cases filed against them.

CITU Tamil Nadu State Secretary, Muthukumar, stated, "Our demands have not been met, and management has urged us to disband the union. They are obstructing union recognition by raising complaints. When the union decided to stop overtime, employees were forced to work up to 11 hours." He added, "We have demanded the formation of a Samsung India employees union, but the management insists on joining their initiated forum. Management is not allowing the formation of a separate union and asked not to use the Samsung name. We demand government intervention for a permanent solution, as all previous talks have failed."

CITU Tamil Nadu Deputy General Secretary Kannan said, "Yesterday, 104 employees were arrested in Kanchipuram when they attempted to meet the collector to submit a memorandum of their demands. Cases have been filed against the employees, and we demand they be withdrawn immediately." Kannan announced that all trade unions and employee federations would hold a joint protest in Chennai at Valluvarkootam in the evening.

