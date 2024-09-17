Left Menu

Indo National Ltd Divests Stake in Kineco Ltd for Rs 220 Crore

Indo National Ltd, known for its Nippo brand, has sold its 51% stake in Kineco Ltd for Rs 220 crore. The Chennai-based company plans to use the funds for investments in new-age enterprises, aerospace, and defence industries. This divestiture aligns with its strategy to enhance shareholder value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indo National Ltd, renowned for its Nippo brand, declared on Tuesday that it will divest its entire 51% stake in Kineco Ltd, a composites manufacturer, for Rs 220 crore.

The Chennai-headquartered firm intends to channel the funds into new-age enterprises, the aerospace and defence sectors, as well as a range of fast-moving consumer goods categories, according to an official statement.

'The board of directors decided to sell its 51% stake in Kineco Limited to a consortium of investors for a consideration of Rs 220 crore,' the statement revealed.

Indo National is the second-largest player in the dry cell industry, boasting an annual production capacity of 800 million batteries. The company also has a presence in consumer electricals and torchlight manufacturing.

Indo National Ltd initially invested in Kineco in 2016, a composites business catering to defence, railways, and industrial applications. Chief Operating Officer Pavan Kumar BVS commented, 'We are deploying the funds into the aerospace and defence industries to strengthen the national interest... The divestiture aligns with this strategic focus, enabling us to generate more value for our consumers and shareholders.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024