Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024: Government's Assurances and Upcoming Parliamentary Discussions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, targeting the management, preservation, and misuse of Waqf properties, will be passed in Parliament shortly. This announcement came during a press conference marking the first 100 days of the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat confirmed in an official statement that a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will take place on September 18, 19, and 20 at the Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi. Representatives from the Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide oral evidence on the first day, followed by expert and stakeholder consultations on subsequent days.

Muslim social workers and Islamic scholars have expressed their support for the bill, dispelling doubts spread by some political factions. Islamic Scholar Mufti Wajahat Qasmi emphasized that the government's intentions should not be questioned, affirming that the bill will benefit the Muslim community and contribute to the nation's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)